Pa. lawmakers want kids to have option for extra year in school

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation that would give parents in Pennsylvania the option to have their children repeat a grade in school because of disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic is on its way to the state House of Representatives.

The bill passed the state Senate unanimously on Wednesday. Under the bill, parents could have their child repeat, event if the student met the grade-level requirements to move up a grade.

Currently, schools and teachers make the decision on whether to hold a student back. The bill also provides similar enrollment exceptions for children in programs for special education or for deaf and blind students.