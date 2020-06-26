Law to create harsher punishment for assaulting healthcare workers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bill waiting to be signed into law by Governor Wolf would create harsher penalties for assaults against healthcare workers.

Sponsored by State Senator Judy Ward, the law would extend protections to a broader range of providers, including social workers, occupational and physical therapists, and cardiac sonographers.

The bill would increase the penalty for an assault if there is bodily injury from a second degree misdemeanor to a second degree felony.

“This is I think a great time to bring this forward and just let them know that we do have their backs, and we are trying to protect them and thank them for what they do every single day,” Sen. Ward said.

The legislation was sent to the governor’s office on Wednesday.