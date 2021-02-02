Law office collecting court attire for youth

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A local law office that opened up this past September is already making a difference.

The law offices of Matthew J. McGregor is rounding up donations for their youth clients who will appear in court.

They are looking for gently used suits and dress clothes for kids and teens.

Attorney at law, Matthew McGregor, said there is a great need for appropriate court clothes in the community.

“When you step into a courtroom it’s very big it’s imposing, most of my clients have never been there before and so I think that they wanted to be treated seriously and I just think it makes them feel like that they had a part in the process,” McGregor said.

If you would like to make a donation you can drop it off at their office. If they are not in, they ask you to leave it at their door. They are located at 101 Allegheny Street.