BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was a beautiful morning on the greens Friday as the 19th Annual Law Enforcement Fallen Officer Memorial Foundation’s Golf Tournament tee’d off.

32 teams participated in the tournament at King Valley Golf Course in Imler to help raise money to support the foundation and their mission to remember the fallen officers in Blair County. The money also supports the Fallen Officer’s Memorial Service.

“Not every county has the luxury or the privilege of having a memorial, so we’re blessed to have that and we’re even more blessed to have the kind of support that we have from the community to law enforcement,” Blair County Sheriff Jim Ott said. “To be able to have this many years with so many functions running and all off donations or fundraisers is incredible.”

This year’s ceremony will have a special dedication to Rhonda Russell, the Blair County Correction’s Officer who lost her life in the line of duty. The service is scheduled for Saturday, July 23 in front of the Blair County Courthouse and will be open to all members of the community.