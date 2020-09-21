Laurel View Village hosting golf tournament to raise money for residents

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Laurel View Village is holding its annual golf tournament Wednesday for a good cause.

Golfers will get a lunch, dinner, free shirt and are eligible for prizes.

The tournament raises funds for The Caring Fund, which assists residents who can’t cover the cost of their care at Laurel Village.

The tournament is full, but organizers say there is still a need for donations.

“I see this take a huge weight off of people’s shoulders. It’s our promise to them to forever take care of them and to still provide that quality of care regardless of whether they’re able to cover the costs or not,” said Angela Rizzo, Senior Director of Independent Living and Community Relations.

Registration for the golf tournament begins at 11 a.m. and golfers begin teeing off at 1 p.m.