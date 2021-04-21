Laurel Ridge recreation receives $451,900 state grant

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Leveraging state investment to open-up a 62-acre recreation area, a project to provide public access to the Laurel Ridge has been selected to receive a $451,900 state grant.

The grant will allow for the construction of an access road and turnaround off state Route 271, near where Upper Yoder Township and Westmont Borough own property, according to a release from state Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria).

The improvement will allow the public to access the area by buses and provide travelers on Route 271 a safe place to turn around.

“This grant will allow for off-road access to the adjacent recreational areas and also provide appropriate parking areas to accommodate all types of users, including buses, snowmobilers, hikers, bicyclists and equestrian riders,” Burns said.