JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A few businesses in Cambria County have partnered with the Laurel Highlands Historical Village (L.H.H.V.) to collect food and other products for local veterans.

Ronald Shawley with the group says they are collecting food, paper goods and hygiene products.

You can drop off items at the Galleria Mall, Market Basket, Hoss’s in Richland and Ebensburg and Imler’s Outlet.

You can find out more information by calling L.H.H.V. at 814-241-6123.