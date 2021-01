CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people were sent to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center after a fire Wednesday night.

Crews were called to a home on the 100 Block of 5th Street in Vintondale around 10:20 p.m. At least 10 fire and medical units responded to the scene.

The condition of those injured is not known at this point and the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated as more information becomes available.