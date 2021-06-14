Multiple crews battle late-night house fire in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews were called to a house fire in Mahaffey in Clearfield County late Sunday night.

A fire broke out at a large two-story camp house on Chapel Campground Road in Burnside Township just after 10:30 p.m. Several surrounding fire companies and crews responded to battle the blaze.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ as we continue to learn more about this late-night house fire.