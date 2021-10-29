Last Chance: Oct. 30 is the last day for fall festivities at Way Fruit Farms

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saturday, Oct. 30, will be the last day to enjoy the Fall festivities at Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda and here’s what you can expect:

The farm will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for its final day of festivities; weather permitting for all outdoor activities.

  • Meet & greet/Autograph session with Olympic Gold Medalist David Taylor(click to check out his Instagram) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Live Music from local band Canary, 2 p.m to 4 p.m
  • Pumpkin patch OPEN- walk or wagon ride(if weather permits)
  • Pick your own apples- Ida Red only.  You’ll want to top in-store first to purchase bags.
  • Caramel apple bar- you design it and they’ll make it delicious!

