Larry the Cable Guy among Clearfield County Fair 2021 entertainment line-up

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County Fair has announced their long-awaited grandstand entertainment for 2021.

The fair and park board announced the line-up Monday morning on Facebook. Fair Manager Greg Hallstrom says additional information is forthcoming, but tickets will go on sale Thursday.

The fair board decided it had to plan for August’s fair despite not knowing what will happen between now and then, according to Hallstrom.

Running from August 1 – 7, rock band Jackyl along with The Kentucky Headhunters will take the stage on Tuesday, August 3 followed by comedian Larry the Cable Guy on Wednesday, August 4.

Truck and tractor pulls are scheduled for both Thursday, August 5, and Friday, August 6. The fair’s grandstand entertainment will culminate with country music headliner Russell Dickerson and special guests Jameson Rodgers and The Hobbs Sisters on Saturday, August 7.

Free entertainment for the David H. Litz Grove Stage and Expo II Plaza is also planned with acts to be announced at a later date.