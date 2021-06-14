Large water main break reported in Hollidaysburg

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A large water main break has been reported in Hollidaysburg Monday evening, according to the Phoenix Volunteer Fire Department.
Residents are asked to avoid the intersection of Blair Street and Penn Street and find an alternative route. Public works and fire departments are at the scene.
