Large police presence in Huntingdon County near Route 26

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A large police presence in Smithfield Township near the SCI is causing residents to find alternate routes.

Trooper Fox from PSP Troop G stated that the incident in the area of Pike Street and Route 26 should be avoided for the time being.

BREAKING NEWS: A large police presence in Smithfield Township near the SCI.



State Police armored vehicles arrived moments ago. pic.twitter.com/bR7UvjHEjk — Peyton Kennedy (@peytonTVkennedy) May 17, 2021

The incident is reportedly not related to SCI and it is contained. Police are asking residents to stay inside their homes and reportedly set off three flash bombs.

Large police presence in the area of Pike Street and Route 26, Smithfield Township, Huntington County. Incident is contained to that area no immediate danger to the public. Residents are asked to stay clear of the area. Incident is not related to a SCI. — Trooper Christopher Fox (@PSPTroopGPIO) May 17, 2021

Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we head to the scene and confirm more information and updates.