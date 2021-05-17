Large police presence in Huntingdon County near Route 26

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A large police presence in Smithfield Township near the SCI is causing residents to find alternate routes.
Trooper Fox from PSP Troop G stated that the incident in the area of Pike Street and Route 26 should be avoided for the time being.
The incident is reportedly not related to SCI and it is contained. Police are asking residents to stay inside their homes and reportedly set off three flash bombs.
Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we head to the scene and confirm more information and updates.
