‘Laps for Liam’ Event Raising Awareness for Kids with Spina Bifida

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — An event to raise awareness for a special little boy is right around the corner. August first is the second annual “Laps for Liam” event at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg. The event aims to raise money for kids like Liam – who are born with a birth defect involving the spinal cord called ‘spina bifida.’ Liam Dugan may only be one-year-old, but he is a strong, determined little boy who isn’t letting his condition stand in his way. His mom Ashlyn recently published a book called “Larry the Magical Dinosaur” it’s about a dinosaur who loses his tail. She says it’s a fun way to tell Liam’s story. The book is available on amazon and will also be at the laps for Liam event on August 1st. You can find the book available for purchase by clicking here.

The event will also have games, food, raffles, and a 50/50 raffle. Liam’s mom says there will be four other families there as well with kids who have spina bfida. She says the money will help purchase things like walkers and braces which these kids need in order to walk.

“We want to spread awareness for Liam and just, just to tell everybody that he’s not any different than anybody,” says Ashlyn, “he’s been through two surgeries he’s so happy and he’s a great baby and you can just tell nothing is gonna like be in his way – he is so determined to do everything, so he’s just really special.” Liam is quickly learning how to walk with his new walker –

again the ‘Laps for Liam’ is set for August first at Tiger Stadium – the fun kicks off at 11 a.m.

Liam’s mom, Ashlyn was 20 weeks pregnant when she discovered that her son had the birth defect, spina bifida. Doctors recommended that she terminate the baby. Wanting to get a second opinion, Ashlyn and her husband went to see a doctor in Philadelphia who said the baby would be perfectly fine, he would just have to walk with braces. Ashlyn says 63% of women who discover that their child has spina bifida terminate their babies.