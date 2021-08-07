Laps for Liam celebration to raise awareness for rare spine disease found in babies

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Love From Liam foundation will be hosting its third annual Laps For Liam celebration on Aug. 14 at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event was created by the two parents of a boy named Liam who was born with Spina Bifida, a birth disease that attacks the spine.

Spina Bifida is a rare disease that happens when a baby’s spinal cord doesn’t develop correctly when the baby is inside the mother’s womb.

The foundation’s goal is to provide awareness to the rare spine disease and to provide resources to children who are born with the disease.

“It means a lot to me that I am just spreading the love from Liam,” Liam’s mother Ashlyn Dugan said. “he’s a miracle and we are so blessed that he is here.”

The event is open to the public and there will be face painting, kids games, a DJ, a photo booth, basket raffle and a 50/50 drawing.

For more information on the event visit their Facebook page.