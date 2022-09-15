CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ )- Johnstown is looking to update its reputation from an old steel town into a destination. It’s hoping to achieve this through a federal grant.

Pennsylvania State Senator Wayne Langerholc Junior’s largest goal with Johnstown’s grant is driving more economic activity.

“That’s what we’re really focusing on here, bringing more individuals to the region. Brining back Johnstown,” Sen. Wayne Langerholc said.

Langerholc hosted a roundtable with Johnstown, PennDOT, and CamTran officials on Thursday, Sept. 15.

The city received a $24,000,000 grant last year from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Program or RAISE for short.

“This is a very competitive award nationwide that a lot of people apply for, and a lot of people aren’t even in the running,” Langerholc said.

According to Langerholc, much of the funding will go towards downtown Johnstown.

Landmarks like central park’s Morley’s Dog Statue will receive dollars to draw in more visitors and make the city a better place to live and socialize.

“We’re not going to have a factory come in here and employ thousands and thousands of people, but we need to find creative ways and to draw on that,” Langerholc said.

The city wants to improve its nightlife and recreation options to modernize the city.

Some of the funding will also go towards transportation, like adding a second train line and improving CamTran bus routes. They hope that these changes will make sure people can get to and from the city as well as different locations throughout.

Langeholc says the improvements are still a few years out from being completed, but the city announced Thursday that it’s taking the next step by hiring a consultant to allocate the funds.

“Someone with that expertise needs to be administering that to ensure that everything’s complied with and that we aren’t at risk of losing these federal funds,” Langerholc said.