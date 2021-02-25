Lane shift coming on Rt 322 as road work continues

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work along Route 322 near Philipsburg will get underway on Wed., March 3.

Utility relocation work took place last fall. Road work will begin with the setting of traffic control, long-term signing, and temporary barrier in order to enforce a lane shift for traffic. During work set-up, drivers will need to be alert for flaggers in the roadway enforcing an alternating traffic pattern. Flagging may continue past March 3 dependent on work progress.

The project will enhance safety by adding a center turning lane between the intersections of Decatur Hill/Graham Station Road and Route 53.

Construction on this project will continue through the 2021 construction season and will return in 2022.

Overall work includes the addition of the center turning lane, the replacement of the bridge spanning Laurel Run, installation of a concrete box culvert, paving, roadway widening, drainage improvements, sidewalk installation, traffic signal upgrades, guiderail installation and miscellaneous construction.