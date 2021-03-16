Lane restrictions scheduled for portion of Route 322

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers of lane restrictions on Route 322 East near Port Matilda scheduled for March 17 and 18.

Alternating lane closures will be utilized along Port Matilda Mountain between Sandy Ridge Road and Flat Rock between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Drivers should stay alert for lane closures and slow their speeds to ensure the safety of roadway workers.

This is preliminary work for a $2.8 million project to fix about six miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton Counties.

Roads to see work under this contract in Centre County include:

⦁ I-99 sign replacement between the Toftrees interchange and the Bellefonte interchange;

⦁ Route 322 eastbound and westbound between Sandy Ridge Trail and Flat Rock;

⦁ The Flat Rock ramp near Port Matilda off Route 322 east.

Roads to see work under this contract in Clinton County include:

⦁ I-80 sign replacement near the Lock Haven exits at mile-marker 178