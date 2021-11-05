Lane restriction on I-99 due to vehicle fire in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews are responding to a vehicle fire on I-99 in Centre County leaving a lane restriction in place.
According to 511PA, the fire happened on I-99 north at Exit 73: US 322 East -State College/Lewistown/Innovation Park-Penn State University.
There is a lane restriction in place as of this writing. Drivers may want to find an alternate route.
Details have been limited. Continue to stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we work to update this story.
