Lane restriction on I-99 due to vehicle fire in Centre County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews are responding to a vehicle fire on I-99 in Centre County leaving a lane restriction in place.

According to 511PA, the fire happened on I-99 north at Exit 73: US 322 East -State College/Lewistown/Innovation Park-Penn State University.

There is a lane restriction in place as of this writing. Drivers may want to find an alternate route.

Details have been limited. Continue to stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we work to update this story.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss