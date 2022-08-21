CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A semi truck and vehicle accident has closed one lane along Interstate 99 Sunday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Alpha Fire Company said the truck hit the other vehicle before it jackknifed and rolled over. It is unclear at this time if there are any injuries.

511 PA lists the lane closure as of 4:33 p.m. and says it extends northbound for about 3.3 miles.

WTAJ has a crew on scene. We will bring you the latest both on air and online as details become available.