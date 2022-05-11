BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced there will be a lane restriction extension through Thursday on its local interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County.

The work zone is located along I-80 near the Bellefonte/161 interchange and can affect traffic flow on I-80 and Route 26, PennDOT said.

This week’s overnight closure of the right (travel) lane on I-80 eastbound will be extended through daylight hours Thursday, May 12. This closure shifts all traffic onto the crossover lane. The closure will not lift at 6 a.m. Thursday but will be extended through 5 p.m. Thursday. Beam setting makes this closure necessary.

I-80 westbound is now in its long-term configuration for the summer with two lanes shifted to the right. The right lane rides on the outside shoulder and the left lane rides on what was the travel lane.

It’s reported work this season includes three miles of reconstruction on I-80 eastbound, completion of new ramps and connector road, completion of bridge structure and reconstruction and improvements on a section of Route 26.

HRI, Inc. of State College, is the contractor on this $52 million project. Up-to-date information is available on the project page at penndot.pa.gov/jacksonvilleroad.

The local interchange project is the first phase of a three-phase project to build local access, a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80 and make improvements on Jacksonville road.