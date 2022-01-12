Lane of I-80 restricted after vehicle fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A lane of Interstate 80 eastbound is restricted near Clearfield after a vehicle caught on fire.

According to 511PA, there is a lane restriction between 1.6 miles west of Exit 123: PA 970 – WOODLAND and .3 miles west of Exit 123: PA 970 – WOODLAND. As of 5:24 p.m. on Wednesday, the restriction was still in place.

The viewer-submitted video above shows the vehicle fire.

This is a developing story. WTAJ will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss