Lane of I-80 restricted after vehicle fire

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A lane of Interstate 80 eastbound is restricted near Clearfield after a vehicle caught on fire.

According to 511PA, there is a lane restriction between 1.6 miles west of Exit 123: PA 970 – WOODLAND and .3 miles west of Exit 123: PA 970 – WOODLAND. As of 5:24 p.m. on Wednesday, the restriction was still in place.

The viewer-submitted video above shows the vehicle fire.

This is a developing story. WTAJ will provide updates as more information becomes available.