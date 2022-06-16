CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers of the upcoming lane closures on North Atherton Street (Route 3014) bridge in Patton Township.

The bridge is a westbound, two-lane structure located just west of the Valley Vista exit of Route 322. On Tuesday and Wednesday, June 21 and 22, crews will be working to place an epoxy surface on the bridge.

The epoxy work will require lane closures, with the left lane most likely to be the first to close. Once work is done on one side of the bridge, that lane will be opened, and the other lane will be closed for the epoxy application.

This bridge location is one of eight being addressed under a $900,000 contract. The improvements at this location were supported and accelerated by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

Mekis Construction Corporation of Fenelton, PA is the contractor for the 8-location job. All work is weather and schedule dependent.