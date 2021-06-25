Landslide causes road closure in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is warning motorists of a landslide on Route 40, Fayette County, that caused a road closure between the intersection of Route 281 and the Somerset County line.`

On Thursday, June 24, the landslide caused trees and debris to block the roadway. A detour is in effect using Route 281 to Confluence and Route 523 to Route 40.

The landslide occurred near the Fayette-Somerset counties’ border and the Yough Lake Bridge. The road is expected to remain closed through Friday, June 25.