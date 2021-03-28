Landscapers preparing for a busy season

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Landscapers are preparing for a busy season.

The phone at Beck’s Maintenance is ringing off the hook, as people try to beat the rush of spring lawn maintenance.

“This time of year we are getting gardens prepped, we are getting your grass planted, repairing the lawns, getting mulch done already this season,” Owner of Beck’s Maintenance and Garden Center Joe Beck said.

So why is this year busier than most?

“Some people are just afraid to travel yet again this year because of the pandemic not being over and a lot of people are investing money into their homes and their areas around their house that they can enjoy family,” Beck said.

While there is not a lot of color outside right now, in the next week or two Beck said you can expect to see plants and flowers blooming.

“Hopefully here in the next couple of weeks, we’ll have all of our fresh flowers shrubs plants trees things like that in and fully operatable,” Beck said.

Beck said you can even do a lot of things on your own to help brighten your place up.

“Not always hiring someone necessarily, but a lot of people being cooped up I think it’s a good therapy to be able to get out plant some flowers, have some nice colors,” beck said.

And something new to look out for at Beck’s Garden Center…

“We’re going to have a new knick-knack shop in there, as well as a country store in there so that people can get more than just flowers, they can their little lawn ornaments,” Beck said.