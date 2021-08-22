Landscape equipment stolen from box trailer in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police responded to a report of theft of multiple landscape equipment from a box trailer owned by JML Landscape Management in Somerset County.
A Stihl BR800 blower of orange and white color, a Stihl Hedge trimmer of orange and white color and also a case of round up quick pro were stolen from the trailer sometime between 6 p.m. of Aug. 3 to 7 a.m of Aug. 4. In total, $1,500 worth of equipment was stolen out of the trailer.
Below is a list of the items with their monetary worth:
- Stihl BR800 blower- orange/white- $600
- Stihl hedge trimmer- orange/white- $300
- Case of round up quick pro- $600
Anyone with information about the theft that took place is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Somerset at (814)- 445-4104.
