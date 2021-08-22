Landscape equipment stolen from box trailer in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police responded to a report of theft of multiple landscape equipment from a box trailer owned by JML Landscape Management in Somerset County.

A Stihl BR800 blower of orange and white color, a Stihl Hedge trimmer of orange and white color and also a case of round up quick pro were stolen from the trailer sometime between 6 p.m. of Aug. 3 to 7 a.m of Aug. 4. In total, $1,500 worth of equipment was stolen out of the trailer.

Below is a list of the items with their monetary worth:

Stihl BR800 blower- orange/white- $600

Stihl hedge trimmer- orange/white- $300

Case of round up quick pro- $600

Anyone with information about the theft that took place is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Somerset at (814)- 445-4104.