Landscape equipment stolen from box trailer in Somerset County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police responded to a report of theft of multiple landscape equipment from a box trailer owned by JML Landscape Management in Somerset County.

A Stihl BR800 blower of orange and white color, a Stihl Hedge trimmer of orange and white color and also a case of round up quick pro were stolen from the trailer sometime between 6 p.m. of Aug. 3 to 7 a.m of Aug. 4. In total, $1,500 worth of equipment was stolen out of the trailer.

Below is a list of the items with their monetary worth:

  • Stihl BR800 blower- orange/white- $600
  • Stihl hedge trimmer- orange/white- $300
  • Case of round up quick pro- $600

Anyone with information about the theft that took place is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Somerset at (814)- 445-4104.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss