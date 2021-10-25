Landlord educational workshop to be held in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Operation Our Town in partnership with the Altoona Housing Authority and Central PA Landlord Association will be holding their annual landlord educational workshop.

The workshop will take place on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Altoona Grand Hotel.

Topics covered during the workshop include:

· Magisterial District Judge FAQ

· Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP)

· Signs of Illegal Drug Activity

· Trainings & Home Modifications

· Eviction Mediation Program

· Eviction Process & Moratorium

· Common Fair Housing Violations to Avoid

· Rental Inspection Checklists

· Lead Remediation

For more information, contact Shawna Hoover at Operation Our Town: shawna@operationourtown.org or (814) 296-8730