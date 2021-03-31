Lakemont Park to host Easter Egg Hunt Saturday

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — This Saturday, April 3rd, 2021, Lakemont Park will be hosting an Easter egg hunt for children in three age categories. The fun kicks off at 1:30 p.m.

Lakemont Park’s General Manager, Melanie Shildt says this event is the start to many that they’ll be hosting over the summer. “We’re planning tons of events throughout the summer we’ve got some concerts on the books we’re looking at a special festival coming in the fall and some other events throughout the year tons of events throughout the summer our fireworks are booked for the fourth so we’re hoping everybody comes out and joins us,” said Shildt.

Eggs will be filled with candies donated by Blair Candy, coupons, and special golden tickets.

The park will have other events and activities planned throughout the day for families including a special greeting from Andy Armadillo from Texas Roadhouse! Batting cages and Putt-Putt will be open on Saturday as well.

Registration is recommended to secure your child’s spot in the hunt. For details on how to register visit lakemontparkfun.com.