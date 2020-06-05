Lakemont Park reopening for Summer 2020

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Now that Blair County is in the green phase, Lakemont Park is officially reopening for the Summer.

Park President Andrea Cohen said their goal is to encourage the community to spend their summer getting some fresh air.

“We just think that the community needed to get outside,” she said.

Phase one of Lakemont’s reopening includes go-karts, both mini golf courses, the battling cages, basketball and beach volleyball courts, plus the C2 Trolley House.

Cohen said it was a long process thinking of how they could reopen while focusing on safety during the pandemic.

“We really needed to look at safety protocols for our employees and our community,” she said.

Protocols include hand sanitizing stations, frequently cleaning surfaces like bats, helmets, golf clubs, and go-karts. Face masks are also recommended.

“We’re envisioning that people come with picnic blankets and use all of our green grass areas. We have lots of picnic tables. We have social distanced them within our pavilion areas,” Cohen said.

The park will open more attractions depending on what folks want and how many are visiting.

“We have to bring on a lot more staff to run all these attractions. We have more safety protocols in line to keep everything sanitized…but if the interest is there, we want to be here for the community,” she said.

Due to safety guidelines from the state and CDC, the Treehouse Waterpark will remained closed for the season. All concerts, festivals, and the July 4th fireworks are cancelled, as well.

The park will have its soft opening Saturday, June 13th.