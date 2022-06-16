BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Lakemont Park may soon add another world record to its name by taking part in the American Coaster Enthusiast Largest Coaster Ride.

At around 2 p.m Thursday, Lakemont Park’s Leap the Dips and Skyliner took a spin along with 21 other parks across the county. The ride is part of World’s Roller Coaster Month.

The American Coaster Enthusiast is a non-profit organization focused on the enjoyment, knowledge, and preservation of roller coasters. This celebrates the engineering, architecture, and history behind the coasters.

Skyliner and Leaps the Dips would be taking part in history for the world’s largest simultaneous coaster ride. General Manager of the Park, Melanie Shildt, said they’re honored to take the park in this historical event. They hope that their impact was a success in the record attempt.

“We love being a part of history. We have one of the biggest pieces of history here at Lakemont Park in Leaps the Dips, which is the oldest operating wooden coaster in the entire world. Anytime we can have the opportunity to participate with the American Coaster Enthusiasts, who are huge supporters of our park and our coaster. We take that opportunity to do so.”