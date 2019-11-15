Lakemont Park named one of PA’s top 10 light displays

It’s the sign of the season, and one of central PA’s most popular outdoor winter attractions – Lakemont Park’s Lights on the Lake. The holiday light display kicks off tonight and is running until January 5th. Our Morgan Koziar got a first look at the display this morning before opening night. She spoke with the general manager at the park, Jeremy Courtney. Jeremy says the holiday attraction at Lakemont park has been rated as one of the top 10 light displays in the state. This is the 23rd year for Lakemont Park’s Lights on the Lake, and for many people in the area, its an annual family tradition.

For the lights, installing such an elaborate display takes a lot of work! Jeremy says there are around 200,000 bulbs on display on the grounds. Lakemont park has around eight employees that work around the clock for three months to prepare for Lights on the Lake. The employees test lights, count bulbs, operate the breakers, put up signs, and maintain the grounds.

When you enter the park, you will pay an entrance fee of $13 per car. Customers will receive a booklet with info, coupons, sponsors, raffle information, and an interactive scavenger hunt. The scavenger hunt encourages kids to search for Santa’s treats throughout the park that are hidden within the displays. “We’ve changed up the treats and the locations of where they’re hidden, so if you think you’re going to look in the same spots as last year, think again.” says Jeremy.

Along with the light display, Lakemont also has Santa’s Village where customers can warm up inside with a cup of hot cocoa, browse the gift shop, check out the model train display, and snap a photo with Santa.

Lakemont Park is located at 700 Park Avenue in Altoona.