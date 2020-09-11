Lakemont Park holds A Day in the Park to support local businesses

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — You can help support local Blair County businesses by grabbing a bite to eat or picking up some things for sale at Lakemont Park today.

Be sure to stop by Lakemont park to browse from selections of around fifty vendors. They’ll have a little bit of everything from food vendors to farmer’s markets.

It is run by the Blair County Chamber through their “Buy Here, Thrive Here” program. Lakemont Park hopes to provide as much help to local businesses hurt by the pandemic.

Organizers and business owners say the event is a breath of fresh air.

“We just felt that it was something so personal to the community with all the small businesses during this trying time and we really wanted to do something with them, to help small businesses get back on their feet,” Assistant Manager of Businesses Development and Marketing at Lakemont Park, Jade Giantini said.

“I have been so thankful for the chamber’s support, we’re so glad we can participate in the event tomorrow, and bring some peace, kindness, healing, and fun into that environment,” local business owner of Bloom Yoga and Wellness, Sharon Green said.

The event starts today at 4 pm and runs until 8.