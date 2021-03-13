Lakemont Park getting ready to open back up

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — If you’re missing your local parks, Lakemont decided they are going to open up a little earlier this year.

Lakemont park is having an open hiring event this Monday for their summer 2021 season.

“We are interviewing for cashiers, groundkeepers, janitorial, ride operators, and food service workers and anyone 14 years of age or older can apply to work for us this summer,”

Lakemont Park General Manager Melanie Shildt said.

If you are looking for a summer job you can go to the Lakemont Park office from 6 to 8 pm. They will be hiring about 80 employees.

And with hiring beginning Monday, when can the public actually be able to visit the park?

“People want to be out and about the weathers nice and we are certainly not ready in April to open all of the attractions, but mini-golf and batting cages, basketball, and sand volleyball, people can come out and do that, so we are excited to be able to open early for them,” Shildt said.

April 6th they will be opening up mini-golf and batting cages to the public and as for the rides?

“May 8th all rides open on the weekends and batting go-karts and golf will be open on weeknights,” Shildt said.

While continuing to monitor state and CDC guidelines, they currently can be at 20% capacity and are asking guests to wear masks.