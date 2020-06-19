Lakemont Park basketball player tests positive for COVID-19 after playing

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A player in the Summer Basketball League at Lakemont Park has tested positive for the coronavirus after reportedly not feeling well after playing on Wednesday.

There are conflicting reports at this time as to what exactly happened, however park president Andrea Cohen confirmed that one player tested positive after playing in a game for about 10 minutes.

Cohen says that the player didn’t feel sick until after the game and showed no symptoms while at the park, but the leadership of this tournament says the player didn’t feel well BEFORE the fame and decided to play anyways.

Park Officials retraced the player’s steps and say they entered the park, went straight to the courts to play, and then left.

According to the Summer League’s game schedule, 30 teams were playing on the courts at Lakemont Park on Wednesday. Most of them were in the Junior High and High School leagues, but there were 6 Men’s teams as well.

We’re told all teams have been contacted, referees are isolated, and no teams will be playing next week, according to Cohen. Meanwhile, the tournament’s leadership tells us that teams WILL continue with their regularly scheduled games on Monday.

Cohen says that all safety procedures were in place. Basketballs were washed between games, hand sanitizer was used, and there were no shared water bottles.

With extra precautions to clean and sanitize all of the benches, Cohen says players will receive temperature checks from now on before even entering the park.

WTAJ has reached out to the director of the Central Blair Recreation and Park Commission and we’re currently waiting for a response.