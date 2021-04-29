Lakemont Park adds tree species walkthrough

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lakemont Park adds a new educational experience to learn about the different species of trees.

The staff has added identification plagues next to 44 different trees spread throughout the park. Each equipped with its own QR Code for walkers to scan to get more information on the tree they are looking at.

“As we are replanting and planting new species of trees we thought what a great opportunity to provide a new educational component to the park for schools and the community as a whole,” General Manager of Lakemont Park, Melanie Shildt said.

In addition to the new walk-through, Lakemont Park will have an opening day for rides on May 8. Opening day festivities will also include performances, a petting zoo and new food items.