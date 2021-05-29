Lakemont Lions Club holds annual memorial day service

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Members of the Lakemont Lions Club held a ceremony Saturday to honor those who’ve served our country in the military.

Their annual memorial day service took place at the WW2 monument on Shand and Lake Avenue in Lakemont.

It included guest speaker Ron Heller, who served in the marines for two tours in the Vietnam War, a first sergeant to raise the American flag, and a veteran to place the wreath on the memorial.

“The importance of it is to memorialize the veterans from the past, present, and future and recognize those who are serving our country for our freedom,” Lakemont Lions President Chad Landeck said.

“172 marines in my unit were killed, to me, it’s a sacred day and I’m honored to honor these people that made that sacrifice and I feel for their families that have lost a loved one,” Heller said.

Landeck said they will continue to hold this memorial service every year, rain or shine, to remember those who’ve served and continue to take care of the monument in their honor.