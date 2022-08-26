BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- After three months in the hospital, Lakemont firefighter Dalton Igoe made his way home, where family members and firefighters greeted him.

The 25-year-old was born with a congenital heart defect, and at just eight months old, he had his first open heart surgery. In May, he suffered from two heart attacks while on call. In July, he received the news that he was matched for a heart transplant.

His transplant occurred on Tuesday, July 7th, his four-year-old son’s birthday. He recovered enough to walk without needing much assistance and is continuing to improve.

His family members wanted to ensure that Dalton was welcomed with open arms. It was a team effort to pull off the surprise, but it came together smoothly.

Dalton’s wife, Karlee Igoe, had to keep the secret from Pittsburgh. She described how nervous she was the whole way until they finally met up with the fire companies.

“My legs were shaking. I was nervous. I was trying to update everyone while driving and like, “Hey, could you just let them know where we are. So you know they know,” Karlee said. “But we made it work, pulled it off, and I couldn’t be more thankful for everyone that participated.”

Karlee got Dalton’s reaction and described how speechless he was. Dalton spoke to WTAJ and said he couldn’t believe the turnout from everyone and is grateful for the community.

“I’m speechless,” Dalton said. “Very wonderful group; we live in a great community. I’m just happy everyone came together. It was a very much welcome surprise coming home.”

Multiple fire companies, including the Lakemont Fire Company, met Dalton and his wife once they approached Blair County. They then proceeded to the Lakemont Fire Hall, where everyone gathered in an emotional celebration.

Dalton’s mom, Dawn Igoe, stood with her husband and family in a different area of Hollidaysburg. She said it was an emotional day for them and couldn’t believe the turnout from everyone.

“I was standing with my husband,” Dawn said. “We had our arms around each other. Our son was finally coming home, and that’s what we’d been waiting for.”

Dalton couldn’t believe the number of companies that came out and said it was nice to see all his co-workers.

“I think it’s amazing. Where I was before everything happened, we all worked alongside each other all the time,” Dalton said. “It was nice seeing everyone come together and seeing all the guys again. Seeing all the companies roll together.”

Dalton said that his favorite part of the day was being able to see his four-year-old son Jace. He had been unable to see him for over a month. Jace was excited to see his dad and is looking forward to being home with him.

“The greatest part of the day right there. I haven’t seen him since almost a month and a half ago and before the beginning of June,” Dalton said. “Definitely made the day, made these last few months worth it.”

Dalton said he’s ready for his path of recovery and is looking forward to being in his home. Karlee added that she’s excited to reunite Dalton with his pets.

All his family calls this a summer miracle because this is his second heart transplant, and it’s granting him another chance at life.

“It’s a miracle we’re here. It’s a miracle. It’s a miracle we walked out. Because of organ donation,” Karlee and Dawn said.