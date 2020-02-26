Lake Rowena Park in Ebensburg is in need of some facility repairs

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lake Rowena Park is one of many beautiful parks in Ebensburg, but like many parks in the area, it will face some necessary repairs in the future.

One of the fishing piers is supported by concrete columns that have begun to shift.

While the dock is in no immediate danger, borough officials plan to have it fixed up by early summer.

The lake would need to be lowered, the columns removed and repoured while the existing dock would stay there.

A concession stand at the park is also outdated and hasn’t been used for around 7 years.

The borough proposed a new concession stand be built during Monday’s borough council meeting which would cost around $150,000, but borough officials say it doesn’t seem practical.

“To spend a $150,000 on a concession stand you got to sell a lot of soda, crackers and potato chips to pay a bill like that,” says Ebensburg Borough Manager Dan Penatzer.

The borough council referred the new building proposal to the recreation board which meets on Thursday.