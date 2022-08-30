BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – DelGrosso’s Amusement Park and Laguna Splash Water Park have announced that Laguna Splash is closing for the season.
The weekend of Sept. 3 is the final weekend that the water park will be open for the season. Monday, Sept. 5 is the official final day.
Through the rest of September the park will only be open on weekends from 11 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. This excludes the Labor day weekend. The Labor Day weekend will include the park being open on Monday.
For a full list of times and dates, you check out the Delgrosso’s Park Schedule.
The park will then close after September 25 for the winter season. It is expected to reopen in May 2023.