Lace your skates, an ice rink is coming to Bellefonte

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Borough of Bellefonte is known for it’s historic, Victorian charm and this winter, a new ice skating rink in Tallyrand Park looks to add to the nostalgia and bring some holiday cheer.

“The nostalgic, sort of, scene that you see in movies and in shows certainly can be duplicated in Tallyrand Park,” said Mark Dello Stritto, Owner & Co-Owner, Bellefonte.com & Blink.

The location is described as picturesque.

“We have a fantastic park here with the gazebo, the stream right next to it, plenty of parking and lighting,” said Dello Stritto.

It’s a project four years in the making. About eight local businesses are pitching in to purchase the rink for about $8,000, which they will then gift to the borough to reassemble each year.

“It’s fairly easy to assemble and fairly easy to disassemble and store off season,” said Bellefonte Borough Manager Ralph Stewart.

“The rink itself will probably be about 40 by 80,” said Dello Stritto. “It will be tastefully done, there will be a walkway, that will be a temporary walkway to the rink itself, brick will be illuminated with lighting.”

All generations are welcome. The rink is expected to be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“I remember going to the different arenas and skating rinks and skating as a kid and it was a special treat, something I definitely think my kids would enjoy doing,” said Ryan Dinger, a visitor of Tallyrand Park.

Visitors are invited to bring their own skates and make a day out of it.

“We want this to be a tourism driver, get people from all of the surrounding areas to come down and enjoy Bellefonte, see what it has to offer,” said Dello Stritto.

The organizers hope to have the rink up and running by Bellefonte Victorian Christmas in early December.