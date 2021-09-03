Labor Day weekend fun at DelGrosso’s Amusement Park

TIPTON, Pa (WTAJ) — The Italian-themed amusement park, DelGrosso’s, has a lot of family fun going on for Labor Day Weekend.

It is the last weekend the Laguna Splash Water Park will be open, but the rides and food are going to stick around through September.

This weekend the park has a lot of events and deals! Sunday, September 5th, FrontLine YouthFest will have a free Contemporary Christian Concert, David Dunn will perform at 2 pm and Unspoken at 6 pm.

Labor Day, Monday, September 6th, there will be a special discount, a $10 All-Day Fun Pass offer for all guests.

September 19th they will hold their Annual Italian Food and Heritage Festival from 11 am to 4 pm along with some live music.

The park said they are known for its Italian cuisine and after they close they will have DG2Go October through May, delivering your favorite park food right to your car.

Discussing plans for Labor Day weekend with DelGrosso’s Amusement Park Director of Marketing Amy Mearkle!

The park is now only open on weekends but will be open on Monday Labor Day, September 6th.

