L.I.O.N. Bash, a resource block party, returns to State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — L.I.O.N. Bash is making a return to State College this September 8, from 5 to 8 p.m.

What is L.I.O.N. Bash? Think: community resource fair, meets block party.

It stands for ‘living in one neighborhood’, welcoming new students and residents into the community.

South Allen Street will have informational tables on local opportunities, plus music and food.

“Nonprofits, yoga studios, happy valley improv, all of these different things that not only students can get involved with but long term residents can get involved with,” said Douglas Shontz, assistant to the manager of the State College Borough.