Kwanzaa begins today

(WTAJ) – Today is the first day of Kwanzaa!

The weeklong holiday is a celebration of African-American culture, focusing on family and community.

Each day of Kwanzaa is dedicated to the Nguzo saba or the seven principles – unity, self-determination, collective responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

A candle from a seven-branched candelabra, known as a kinara is lit every night.

On December 31st there is a feast known as the karamu taking place before the holiday wraps up on January 1st.

Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by a pan-African studies professor at California state university.

