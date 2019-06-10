Knights of Columbus receive helping hand from Home Depot

HOLLIDAYSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Knights of Columbus are used to giving back to their community as part of their mission, but on Monday, Home Depot stepped in to give them a helping hand on a renovation project.

They say the project at the Community Hall in Hollidaysburg, funded by a grant from the Home Depot Foundation, is long overdue.

“It gives us to chance to touch up some stuff that maybe we put on the back burner or wouldn’t necessarily do because we want to give that money away to the community,” Michael McAndrew, field agent for the Knights of Columbus, said.

Some of the main improvements to the building were changing out the doors and replacing the windows on the first and second floors.

“Nobody really knows how old the windows were, but they were single pane, old wood windows, no energy efficiency. That definitely needed the improvement for the property,” Greg Huber, Captain of Team Depot, said.

Crews also remodeled the second floor into temporary housing for a displaced family.

“If someone is burned out in a fire, they would have a place to stay for a little bit,” Tim Surkovich, Financial Secretary for the Knights of Columbus, Council 4245, said.

Surkovich added everything they do and collect is given to those in need, so receiving something to help themselves, like the Home Depot grant is a blessing.

