Knife and rifle: More details emerge in Huntingdon County shooting

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — New details have emerged relating to last week’s attempted homicide in Huntingdon County including the suspect’s use of pepper spray and a knife with multiple victims.

Police pieced together the timeline of the incident on Feb. 11 in Cromwell Township that saw Dustin Swanger arrested and charged for attempted homicide, according to the official court papers.

Through interviews with a number of the six victims, police determined that Swanger was at the residence on Blacklog Valley Road with three others and had assaulted one person while also threatening to take his own life with a pistol. He sprayed two of them with pepper spray and held a knife to someone’s throat before attempting to stab one of the three. One of them called their father, the homeowner, to come home and help calm Swanger down.

Police were told that after the homeowner arrived another man was close behind and both men approached the front door.

Dustin Swanger, 31

After letting the people in the home go free, Swanger then reportedly closed himself into a room. When the two men, including the homeowner, entered the home, the one man was shot through a door in the stomach. The homeowner ran from the residence and heard more gunshots. Victims say that’s when Swanger emerged from the home and shot the homeowner from behind in his hip.

Swanger then allegedly drug the man he shot in the stomach from the home and got a shot off to his face. He then went to his Chevy Blazer and then back into the home for a brief time before finally leaving in the Blazer.

One of the victims told police he tried to follow him but stopped at a gas station to call 9-1-1 and gave them a description of Swanger and his Blazer.

While responding, PSP out of Huntingdon and McConnellsburg both began pursuit of Swanger in his Blazer. After a PSP Huntingdon cruiser became disabled, McConnellsburg continued the chase until Blazer crashed and was unable to drive away and was ultimately placed in custody.

Police noted that the forensic search of the Blazer found an empty can of mace as well as a .22 caliber rifle with a scope and a wooden stock just as described by a victim as the gun Swanger shot both men with.

Swanger is still facing more than 25 counts of felony charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault and fleeing along with another 19 counts of misdemeanor charges including recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

A judge denied bail for Swanger citing he poses a threat to himself and the community. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23.