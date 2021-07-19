Kitten influx prompts incentive for spaying, neutering in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Huntingdon County Humane Society is urging residents to spay and neuter their cats after a large number of kittens have been arriving at the shelter daily.
“We wish we could keep them all, but we simply cannot,” the humane society said in a Facebook post. “Shelters and rescues have limited resources.”
If you are currently feeding outdoor cats or do not have your cats spayed/neutered, the humane society is encouraging pet owners to reach out to programs in the area that offer the service at a low cost.
SPAY/NEUTER LOCATIONS
- Happy Paws Happy Homes: (814)-360-7383
- All Pets Veterinary Clinic: 2052 East College Ave. State College, (814)-308-8175
- Centre County PAWS: 1401 Trout Road, State College, (814)-237-8722
- Hundred Cat Foundation: **For feral, stray or barn cats only for Centre and Huntingdon County residents, cats@hundredcats.org
- Pets Come First: 2451 General Potter Hwy, Centre Hall, (814-364-1725)
