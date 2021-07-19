Kitten influx prompts incentive for spaying, neutering in Huntingdon County

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JULY 27: Milly, a 13-week-old kitten waits with her brother Charlie (L) to be re-homed at The Society for Abandoned Animals Sanctuary in Sale, Manchester which is facing an urgent cash crisis and possible closure on July 27, 2010 in Manchester, England. The Society for Abandoned Animals exists entirely on public support and unless it can raise GBP 50,000 in the next couple of months it will have to close down. The registered charity started in 1967 and in the last five years alone the charity has rescued and found homes for more than 1,000 cats, 290 rabbits and 262 dogs. The rescue centre is one of the many who are suffering a downfall in donations due to the economic recession. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Huntingdon County Humane Society is urging residents to spay and neuter their cats after a large number of kittens have been arriving at the shelter daily.

“We wish we could keep them all, but we simply cannot,” the humane society said in a Facebook post. “Shelters and rescues have limited resources.”

If you are currently feeding outdoor cats or do not have your cats spayed/neutered, the humane society is encouraging pet owners to reach out to programs in the area that offer the service at a low cost.

SPAY/NEUTER LOCATIONS