Kitron to produce medication dispensing equipment in Windber

WINDBER, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A company that has branches all over the world chose a town in Somerset County to produce medication dispensing equipment, as part of a multi-million dollar contract.

MedAvail Technologies has partnered with Kitron to produce the equipment in their newly renovated facility in Windber.

MedAvail Technologies developed an automated pharmacy kiosk for consumers and CEO Ed Kilroy compares these kiosks to a bank system and how they have ATMs.

“We do the same thing with pharmcy where we have a central site and then have a network of our kiosks and when you touch the kiosks you have a live audio video discussion with our team who are in a central location but through the technology…they have the ability to not only do the consultation with the patient but control what the kiosk does. It will pick, label and dispense the medication to the patient.”

He says a place like Windber was the perfect area to expand.

“You’re in Pennsylvania that there’s a, in our view, an available workforce and talented people and you’re more or less somewhat centrally located.”

While there are none of these kiosks in Pennsylvania, Kilroy says that could change in the future.

“We’re dealing with very large health systems who could have the potential to deploy hundreds if not thousands of these systems should they decide to role them out through their whole network.”

Kitron’s contract with MedAvail Technologies to produce these machines is potentially $50 million over three years.

We reached out to Kitron’s corporate office in Sweden on just how many jobs this could add but did not hear back.