CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Child Advocacy Center provides potential victims of child abuse a safe environment to share their stories of what they have been through with a trained interviewer.

The process aims to comfort the child, without having multiple people asking them questions about the abuse. Recently, the Clearfield Child Advocacy Center added a new member to its team, a United Disabilities Service Foundation (UDS) certified service dog.

When children first arrive at the Clearfield CAC, they are greeted by a furry chocolate lab, named Kirby, who provides instant comfort to kids. Since joining the team, Mary Tatum, the Clearfield Child Advocacy Centers director says he’s made an immediate impact.

“I’ve seen it with children coming into the building and they’re not as stressed,” Tatum said.

Investigative teams gather to speak with the kids about what they experienced.

“Usually we’re meeting people shortly after the outcry of abuse, or the allegations become known. So it’s a very stressful time for people. Children and families both,” Tatum said.

That’s where Kirby comes in, to help kids feel at ease.

“Kirby will get the command ‘get a smile,’ and he will run back [to the toy shelf], and he will pick a toy off the shelf and bring it to that child and give it to them,” she said.

But the chocolate lab does far more than just a few tricks. Since joining the child advocacy team in October 2020, Tatum says Kirby has saved the lives of children, helping them to open up about their abuse when they otherwise may have never spoken about it.

“They can actually sit on the floor with him and hold him and hug him while they’re disclosing that abuse and he’s just able to support in a way that humans can’t,” Tatum said.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, more than 1,700 children in the United States died from abuse and neglect in 2018. Tatum says after seeing the impact Kirby has made in just over 1 year of service, and the smiles he’s brought to the faces of struggling kids across the county, CACs across the nation could use their own Kirby.

“It makes such huge difference for the vicarious trauma that the team goes through, as well as the trauma of the children and the families are going through. Dogs can be a real big game-changer for everyone,” Tatum said.

If you suspect child abuse, you can report it by calling 1-800-932-0313 or contacting any local police department.