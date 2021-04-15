Kindergarten class collecting coins, food for donation towards Centre County PAWS

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College kindergarten class is collecting coins and food to donate to Centre County PAWS.

Natalie Wortman and her class at Young Scholars of Central PA in State College started this project on Monday.

For every book a student reads, in or out of the classroom, one can of cat or dog food will be donated to Centre County PAWS.

So far, the class accumulated 15 food cans so far and will donate them to the shelter at the end of April.

“This is a group of kids that really enjoys being in their community, helping their community, their parents have been fantastic, their parents have been very supportive of every project we have taken on, and it wouldn’t be possible without their parents so we’re very very thankful,” said Natalie Wortman, Kindergarten Teacher at Young Scholars of Central PA.

Wortman’s class also collected coins back in the fall, that they donated towards Centre County PAWS.