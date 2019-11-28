Kiera’s Dream concert helps kids with cancer

(WTAJ) — A local teenager who was fighting cancer wanted to use her talent as a violinist to raise money for research and to help other kids with the disease.

Sixteen-year-old Kiera Chirdon passed away two years ago before she was able to do that. But now, in her honor, the Brian Morden Foundation and the Altoona Symphony Orchestra are sponsoring a special concert, which will also include the Altoona Youth Orchestra.

Money raised will go to childhood cancer research and the Morden Foundation which supports kids with cancer.

Cathy Chirdon, Keira’s grandmother said, “I know she’ll be looking down from heaven on us and smiling, that this is a bigger benefit than she ever dreamed of having.”

Chirdon says playing the violin was her granddaughter’s passion. When she played it, she didn’t feel like she was sick, like she was the kid with the cancer.

The “Kiera’s Dream” concert will be held on December 8 at 3 pm at the Mishler Theatre. Information on tickets.